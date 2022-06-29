89 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, June 29, 2022
type here...

Human smuggler paid $1,000 for transporting illegal alien nabbed in Sumter County

By Meta Minton

A human smuggler who was being paid $1,000 for transporting an illegal alien into Florida was nabbed in Sumter County.

Jose Guadalupe Juarez, 69, of Pasadena, Texas, was driving a silver Ford Explorer at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday southbound on I-75 when he was pulled over for having a temporary tag which had expired on May 5, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

During the traffic stop, the trooper noticed that Juarez’s passenger seemed “overtly nervous.”

The Florida Highway Patrol stopped the silver Ford Explorer on I 75 in Sumter County.
The Florida Highway Patrol stopped the silver Ford Explorer on I-75 in Sumter County.

The passenger was identified by his Mexican identification and passport, but the trooper noticed the passport did not contain any stamps indicating cross-border travel. A U.S. Border Patrol agent confirmed that the passenger was in the United States illegally and had been previously deported, according to the arrest report. He had “$800 in crisp new $100 dollar bills separate from his wallet” along with a phone charger and phone in his pocket.

Juarez said he had been paid $1,000 to transport the man to Florida “for work.”

Juarez was taken into custody on a charge of human smuggling.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

We should never let a few make decisions for the majority

A Village of Mira Mesa resident revives some memories of local history and contends that we should never let a few make decisions for the majority. Read her Letter to the Editor.

You may be surprised by the cost of the new proposed fire district

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says you may be surprised by the cost of the new proposed fire district.

We should be allowed to face our accusers

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Silver Lake resident says we should be able to face our accusers when it comes to deed compliance in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Where are the complaints about the Trump flags?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Briar Meadow resident wonders why little white crosses are targeted as Trump flags and “Let’s Go Brandon” signs are ignored.

Abortion rights and the U.S. Supreme Court

A Lady Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers his opinion on the U.S. Supreme Court and the recent Roe v. Wade decision.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos