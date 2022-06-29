Human smuggler paid $1,000 for transporting illegal alien nabbed in Sumter County

A human smuggler who was being paid $1,000 for transporting an illegal alien into Florida was nabbed in Sumter County.

Jose Guadalupe Juarez, 69, of Pasadena, Texas, was driving a silver Ford Explorer at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday southbound on I-75 when he was pulled over for having a temporary tag which had expired on May 5, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

During the traffic stop, the trooper noticed that Juarez’s passenger seemed “overtly nervous.”

The passenger was identified by his Mexican identification and passport, but the trooper noticed the passport did not contain any stamps indicating cross-border travel. A U.S. Border Patrol agent confirmed that the passenger was in the United States illegally and had been previously deported, according to the arrest report. He had “$800 in crisp new $100 dollar bills separate from his wallet” along with a phone charger and phone in his pocket.

Juarez said he had been paid $1,000 to transport the man to Florida “for work.”

Juarez was taken into custody on a charge of human smuggling.