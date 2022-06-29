Judith Adele Groff

82.9 F
The Villages
Wednesday, June 29, 2022
By Staff Report
Judith “Judy” Adele Groff was a caring mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and dear friend to many. She left this world suddenly but peacefully on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at age 76.

Judy was born to Diana and Angelo Masciantonio on April 3, 1946, and grew up in the quaint town of Oxford, Pennsylvania. After graduating from Oxford Area High School in 1964 she attended Katharine Gibbs School in New York and graduated in the class of 1966. She married her high school sweetheart, Philip Groff of North East, Maryland in 1966 and spent 33 years as a devoted spouse. Judy worked for Avon Products in Newark, Delaware from 1966 until her retirement in 1999. She loved the game of golf and was an active member at Chantilly Country Club and Newark Country Club until she decided that Florida should be her permanent home. She embraced retirement at The Villages and leaves behind several dear friends.

Judy is survived by her daughter Diana Gatti and her husband, Christopher of St. Davids, Pennsylvania, her daughter Kimberly Simons and her husband Gregory of Sarasota, Florida, her older brother John Masciantonio (Gloria) of Oxford, Pennsylvania and her younger brother Angelo Masciantonio (Suzanne) of Radnor, Pennsylvania.
Judy’s love for her five grandchildren was known by all that knew her. Nicholas Gatti, Philip Gatti, Olivia Simons, Sophia Simons and Gracie Mae Simons will forever smile when they think of Mom-Mom. She enjoyed talking with them through FaceTime and hearing about their lives and adventures as well as always being available for a game. Judy was consistently the first to comment on all their stories and posts.

A celebration of Judy’s life is planned for a later date in both Florida and in Pennsylvania. Details for the events will be communicated when known.

