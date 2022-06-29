Kenneth John Sikora, 75, formerly of Long Island, NY, died peacefully in Leesburg on June 11, 2022, after a heroic battle against Parkinson’s disease.

Kenneth was born in New York City, in 1947, to his parents Anna and Alex Sikora, who have predeceased him. He spent most of his life in and around New York where he graduated from Cardinal Hayes High School and earned a degree from the University of NY, Academy of Aeronautics.

He spent his career owning and operating a home improvement business, primarily in Long Island, before finally settling in The Villages, FLA. Kenneth’s lifelong passion was golf; he also enjoyed horse racing and fifties music, and in years past, competed in ballroom dancing. He will be remembered most for his quick wit and competitive nature.

Kenneth is survived by his brother, Edward Sikora and wife Frances, of Westfield, NJ, his niece Karen Spiridigliozzi and husband Americo, of Westfield, NJ, his niece, Andrea Sikora Cukier, of Edison, NJ; Great nieces and nephew, Diana, Julia, Olivia, Nicholas and Amanda, two great-grand nephews, and his former spouse, Kathryn DeNardo of Florida, as well as several cousins.

A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.