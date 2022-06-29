Maria Sandstrom, of The Villages, Florida; went to be with her Lord June 25, 2022, surrounded by her family; at 73 years of age.

Beloved wife of Thomas (Tom) Sandstrom for 50 years. Loving mother of Lynn (Rob) McIntosh and Monica (Jesse) Madden. She is also survived by her grandchildren Cole, Clay, Gavin, Ava, Cass, Alex and Jake. Sister of Antonina (Jack) Allen and Richard (Julie) Messina. Preceded in death by her parents Vincenzo and Maria Anna Messina.

She was born in Alcamo, Sicily and moved to Windsor, Ontario and then moved to Michigan until she retired to The Villages, Florida. She graduated from St. Anthony High School in Detroit, Michigan and then received her BA from Baker College. She worked for General Motors at the Tech Center in Warren, Flint, and Pontiac, Michigan. She enjoyed spending time with her family, friends, volunteering, traveling, boating, golfing, pickleball and playing cards. She was also active in The Villages pinochle group and ran the euchre club at the Sea Breeze and Mulberry Rec centers. She was also active in the Leisure Time Corvette Club. She was a Eucharistic minister and catechist at St. Mathias in Sterling Heights, Michigan and a reader and a member of the prayer shawl ministry at St. Mark The Evangelist in Summerfield, Florida. She was also an usher at the Sharon Theater and the Savannah Center and was a volunteer at the Villages Hospital.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The American Cancer Society.