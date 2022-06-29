74.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, June 29, 2022
type here...

Maria Sandstrom

By Staff Report
Maria Sandstrom
Maria Sandstrom

Maria Sandstrom, of The Villages, Florida; went to be with her Lord June 25, 2022, surrounded by her family; at 73 years of age.

Beloved wife of Thomas (Tom) Sandstrom for 50 years. Loving mother of Lynn (Rob) McIntosh and Monica (Jesse) Madden. She is also survived by her grandchildren Cole, Clay, Gavin, Ava, Cass, Alex and Jake. Sister of Antonina (Jack) Allen and Richard (Julie) Messina. Preceded in death by her parents Vincenzo and Maria Anna Messina.

She was born in Alcamo, Sicily and moved to Windsor, Ontario and then moved to Michigan until she retired to The Villages, Florida. She graduated from St. Anthony High School in Detroit, Michigan and then received her BA from Baker College. She worked for General Motors at the Tech Center in Warren, Flint, and Pontiac, Michigan. She enjoyed spending time with her family, friends, volunteering, traveling, boating, golfing, pickleball and playing cards. She was also active in The Villages pinochle group and ran the euchre club at the Sea Breeze and Mulberry Rec centers. She was also active in the Leisure Time Corvette Club. She was a Eucharistic minister and catechist at St. Mathias in Sterling Heights, Michigan and a reader and a member of the prayer shawl ministry at St. Mark The Evangelist in Summerfield, Florida. She was also an usher at the Sharon Theater and the Savannah Center and was a volunteer at the Villages Hospital.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The American Cancer Society.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Where are the complaints about the Trump flags?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Briar Meadow resident wonders why little white crosses are targeted as Trump flags and “Let’s Go Brandon” signs are ignored.

Abortion rights and the U.S. Supreme Court

A Lady Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers his opinion on the U.S. Supreme Court and the recent Roe v. Wade decision.

We don’t want to look like a trailer park full of gnomes

A Village of Winifred resident contends we don’t want to look like a trailer park full of gnomes, but the Andersons should be allowed to keep their little white cross. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Charlie Crist is a political chameleon

A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has some harsh words for gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist.

Every generation has faced its share of challenges

A Village of Mallory Square resident remembers growing up in the 1960s. He believes every generation has faced its share of challenges. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos