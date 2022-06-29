82.9 F
The Villages
Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Ronald E. O’Neal

By Staff Report
Ronald E. O’Neal, age 74, of Summerfield, FL, passed away suddenly on 6/22/22 at his home.

Ronald was born on 3/11/48 to his parents, George O’Neal and Marian Garretson in Wildwood, NJ. He was a carpenter by trade and he also spent many years as a truck driver, which allowed him to travel and explore the country. His love of golf was well known (whether it was playing or watching it on TV). He was also a devout football fan (Miami Dolphins). He found peace and solace at the beach. He traveled to Pennsylvania often and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. His family and friends will always remember him for his optimistic outlook and inspirational strength.

Ronald is survived by his wife of 30 years, Elizabeth, of Summerfield, FL; His son, Shawn O’Neal; his brothers, Ralph (Bryna), Robert, and George; his sisters, Michelle O’Neal and Neries Sullivan.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service is to be held at a later time. The family would like to thank everyone for their love and support. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the American Heart Association can be made in his memory.

