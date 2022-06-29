93.3 F
The Villages
Wednesday, June 29, 2022
We should never let a few make decisions for the majority

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

A few years ago a man decided he did not want the Lady Lake commissioners to have prayer before the meetings. People were so upset about this, the attendance was so heavy, there was standing room only in the outside entrance. The Villages is known as a conservative community. The white cross is not a decoration, but a display of faith, and as such should be allowed. The whole purpose of the rules for lawn ornaments is to keep our neighborhoods from deteriorating. Anyone with complaints should have to sign their name and address. We could have a volunteer board decide if the display will depreciate the value of the neighborhood. We should never let a few make decisions for the majority.

Ruth Upchurch
Village of Mira Mesa

 

