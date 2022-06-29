89.4 F
The Villages
Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Woman arrested on felony charge of driving while license suspended

By Staff Report
Elizabeth Jasmine Roman
A woman was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended when she was caught back behind the wheel in Lady Lake.

Elizabeth Jasmine Roman, 28, of Leesburg, was at the wheel of a black 2015 Chevrolet Malibu at 7:53 a.m. Monday when she was pulled over at County Road 466 and Clay Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

A check revealed her driver’s license has been suspended and she has previously been convicted of driving while license suspended in 2015, 2016 and twice in 2021.

The Florida native was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. She was released after posting $5,000 bond.

