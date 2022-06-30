73.2 F
The Villages
Thursday, June 30, 2022
By Staff Report
Albert Azarian, 90, of The Villages, FL and Villas, NJ, passed away peacefully on June 24, 2022, in Villas, NJ after a brief illness.

Albert, affectionately known as “POP” to all who knew him was born in Philadelphia, PA on August 8, 1931. He went to high school at Bartram High School and graduated in 1949. He was drafted to the Army and proudly served our country during the Korean War. He made his career in the dry-cleaning business, he owned D&A cleaners in Merchantville, NJ until he retired in 2002. He enjoyed golf, the beach, spending time with his family and was known for his sweet tooth! Albert was a kind and generous man, and an inspiration to all he encountered.

He is survived by his wife Carol Covey Azarian, son Nicholas DiPietro and his wife Karen DiPietro, Brother, John Azarian and his wife Natalie, and granddaughters, Betty Jean Tirro and her husband Bart Tirro, Barbie Evangelisti and her partner John Cacciutti and Brenda Hurff, Grandsons, Neo DiPietro, Luken Giberson and Granddaughters, Brittany Forte, Marlo Tirro, Alyssa Hurff, Evan Hurff, Katherine Williams and grand dog Willow.

Memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or a charity of your choice. The family will plan a celebration of life in New Jersey and Florida at a later date.

