Summerfield man arrested after allegedly putting girlfriend in headlock during altercation

A Summerfield man was arrested after allegedly putting his girlfriend in a headlock during an altercation.

Freddie Lee Martin Jr., 40, was arrested Tuesday by Marion County sheriff’s deputies on charges including battery by strangulation.

Martin’s live-in girlfriend said she and Martin had been drinking at a party in Fruitland Park. They began arguing on the way home, according to an arrest report. He began driving erratically and when she asked him to drive with safety in mind, he became more angry.

When they got home, an altercation occurred in which Martin, who stands 6 feet 4 inches tall and weights 250 pounds, put his full body weight on her. She persuaded Martin she needed to use the restroom and he let her up. However, when she attempted to leave, he grabbed her, choked her and put her in a headlock.

When he was taken into custody, Martin denied touching the woman in a violent manner. He was booked at the Marion County Jail on $10,000 bond.