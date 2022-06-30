92.8 F
The Villages
Thursday, June 30, 2022
Wildwood man arrested after ‘hollering for girls to come outside’

By Staff Report
Ryan Kirkland Hill
Ryan Kirkland Hill

A Wildwood man was arrested after Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a location where he was “hollering for girls to come outside.”

Deputies responded in the wee hours Thursday morning to the area of County Road 230A and County Road 205A where 24-year-old Ryan Kirkland Hill was “hollering for girls to come outside” but there were no girls present and they were apparently something which he had imagined, according to the arrest report. Hill had been carrying a plastic tote bag and dropped a ziploc bag which contained methamphetamine.

Hill was “uncooperative” with deputies and repeatedly told them he was “incompetent.”

He was arrested on a charge of possession of methamphetamine and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

