92.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, June 30, 2022
type here...

Woman arrested after alleged hit-and-run crash at RV park in Wildwood

By Staff Report
Gerri Ann Mayo
Gerri Ann Mayo

A woman was arrested after an alleged hit-and-run crash at a RV park in Wildwood.

Gerri Ann Mayo, 57, of Wildwood, was driving a white 2003 Chevrolet Suburban on Wednesday when her vehicle hit a sign at the Wildwood RV Village campground on State Road 44, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Damage to the sign was estimated at $200.

Deputies tracked down Mayo at the location at which she was staying at the campground. The front bumper of her vehicle had sustained damage consistent with a traffic crash.

A criminal history check revealed she had been convicted of driving under the influence in 2007 in Chatham County, Georgia; DUI in 1996 in Martin County in Florida; and felony hit-and-run in 1982, also in Martin County.

The New York native was arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to property. She was also ticketed on a charge of careless driving .

She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Religious freedom should trump any ornament issue

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident contends residents should be able to show their religious affiliation.

Demise of the Democratic Party

A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, predicts the death knell is ready to sound for the Democratic Party.

This is America and we have to stand up for our country

A Village of Polo Ridge resident is urging the American people to “wake up.” Read her Letter to the Editor.

We should never let a few make decisions for the majority

A Village of Mira Mesa resident revives some memories of local history and contends that we should never let a few make decisions for the majority. Read her Letter to the Editor.

You may be surprised by the cost of the new proposed fire district

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says you may be surprised by the cost of the new proposed fire district.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos