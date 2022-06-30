Woman arrested after alleged hit-and-run crash at RV park in Wildwood

A woman was arrested after an alleged hit-and-run crash at a RV park in Wildwood.

Gerri Ann Mayo, 57, of Wildwood, was driving a white 2003 Chevrolet Suburban on Wednesday when her vehicle hit a sign at the Wildwood RV Village campground on State Road 44, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Damage to the sign was estimated at $200.

Deputies tracked down Mayo at the location at which she was staying at the campground. The front bumper of her vehicle had sustained damage consistent with a traffic crash.

A criminal history check revealed she had been convicted of driving under the influence in 2007 in Chatham County, Georgia; DUI in 1996 in Martin County in Florida; and felony hit-and-run in 1982, also in Martin County.

The New York native was arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to property. She was also ticketed on a charge of careless driving .

She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.