91.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, July 1, 2022
type here...

Summerfield woman lands behind bars thanks to unreadable license plate on pickup truck

By Staff Report
Erin Brinkley Young
Erin Brinkley Young

A Summerfield woman landed behind bars thanks to an unreadable license plate on her pickup truck.

Erin Brinkley Young, 34, who lives on Sunset Harbor Road, was driving a gold Dodge pickup at 12:45 p.m. Thursday when she was pulled over at NE 138th Lane at U.S. Hwy. 441 due to a license plate that was unreadable because of damage, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A check revealed that Young’s license has been suspended due to pay court-ordered financial obligations and traffic fines, the report said.

Young was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

It would be great if more little white crosses were on display

A Village of LaBelle North resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues the Andersons should be able to keep their little white cross and more crosses should be on display in The Villages.

Who is to blame for spike in insurance rates?

A Village of Belvedere resident weighs in on the problem of spiking homeowners insurance rates in Florida. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Open border tragedy

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident shares his thoughts about the recent tragedy of illegal immigrants locked in a sweltering death trap in Texas.

Religious freedom should trump any ornament issue

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident contends residents should be able to show their religious affiliation.

Demise of the Democratic Party

A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, predicts the death knell is ready to sound for the Democratic Party.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos