Summerfield woman lands behind bars thanks to unreadable license plate on pickup truck

A Summerfield woman landed behind bars thanks to an unreadable license plate on her pickup truck.

Erin Brinkley Young, 34, who lives on Sunset Harbor Road, was driving a gold Dodge pickup at 12:45 p.m. Thursday when she was pulled over at NE 138th Lane at U.S. Hwy. 441 due to a license plate that was unreadable because of damage, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A check revealed that Young’s license has been suspended due to pay court-ordered financial obligations and traffic fines, the report said.

Young was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.