It is with heavy hearts that the family of Bernard “Bud” Myers, 86, of The Villages, Florida and McHenry County, Illinois, acknowledges his passing, peacefully, on June 29th, 2022 after a brief illness.

Bud married Denise Fous in 1962, and from that marriage, Bernard G. Myers and Kimberly A. Myers were born. In 1971, Bud married Linda L. Bobber and welcomed Holly Ann as his daughter.

Bud was a kind, funny, generous, hard-working man from an early-age and began driving a truck for his father’s trucking company in Chicago. He also served his country in the U.S. Army and would gladly share tales of that time of his life with anyone who asked. Later, Bud prided himself on his skills as a carpenter, cabinet maker and residential maintenance man until his retirement in 1998. After retiring, Bud enjoyed helping to run Pulling Pieces Together Upholstery with his wife.

Bud was fortunate and lived a very full life, enjoying boating, fishing, snowmobiling, skiing, woodworking and spending as much time in Montello, Wisconsin as often as he could.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Linda, of over 50 years; a son Bernard G. (Paula) Myers; daughters Kimberly A. (Jeff) Rumowski and Holly A. (Paul) Wendt. His grandchildren Brittany (Ian) Calhoun, Zachary (Hannah) Calhoun, Amanda (Nick) Anderson, Tyler Myers, Tora Rumowski, Jared Wendt and Cole Wendt will certainly miss their beloved “Papa”, as will many nieces, nephews and extended family; and his beloved Marakesh. Bud is also survived by siblings Jackie (Harold) Elde, Linda (Ralph St. Don) Burns, James Myers and Ginger Myers.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Villages Helping Hands, The Villages, Florida.

All are welcome at a Celebration of Life, being held at their Santo Domingo home on Sunday, July 3rd from 2-4 p.m.