Donald George Pauser, born in Plainfield, NJ on October 27, 1943, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Sunday, June 26, 2022 in The Villages, FL.

Don was a mainstay in The Villages bowling leagues, golf games, and hunting trips for many years. He had a long career as a mechanical engineer working for Bell Labs and Hewlett-Packard, with friends and colleagues remembering him as one of the most brilliant engineers they’d ever met, with a calm and gentle demeanor.

He is survived by his children, Chayse and Darci Pauser, who will miss him dearly and look upon their childhoods with immense gratitude for their father’s kindness, generosity, and legacy that continues to live through them.