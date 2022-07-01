Donna Lee Cote, 79, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022, at her home in Ponte Vedra, Florida where she had just relocated May 1, 2022, to be closer to her family.

Donna was born on February 20, 1943, in Claremont, NH, to John Francis II and Kathleyne (Polgreen) Lee. She grew up in Newport, NH, graduating from Towle High School in 1961. She received her Bachelors of Education from Plymouth State College of the University of New Hampshire in 1965. She spent her career teaching both middle and high school history. Donna’s passion for history and government was evident to her students and colleagues. She was a member of the teaching sorority, Delta Kappa Gamma, and served on the school board. Donna spent her summers traveling the world and visited all 50 states.

Donna retired in 2003 and she and her late husband, Gene Cote, moved to The Villages, Florida in 2004. There she enjoyed golfing, playing cards, making great friends and neighbors, volunteering at the library and the Villages Hospital and being close to her beloved granddaughter, Lily Grace. Donna was a devout Catholic and welcomed any opportunity to volunteer or help others.

She is survived by her two sons, Chris (Susan) Zeras of Ponte Vedra, FL, and Todd Zeras of New York, NY; granddaughter, Lily Zeras; and sister, Peggy (Stu) McKenney; along with two nieces and two great nieces. She was proceeded in death by her loving husband, Gene Cote; her brother, JFL III; and her parents.