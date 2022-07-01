Janet Eileen Cochran went to be with her loved ones up in heaven on June 26, 2022.

Janet is survived by her loving family, her life partner Donna Phillips, her children James Cochran, John Cochran, and Matt Cochran. Jan was also blessed with 3 grandchildren Jessica Jan Cochran, Kaitlyn Carrie Cochran, Jamie Joy Cochran, her sister Barbara Boehm (John Boehm), brother-in-law Jeff Hurtig and many nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her only daughter Carrie Anne Cochran, parents Edward and Dorothy Walsh, and sisters Sarah Graff (Don Graff) and Pat Hurtig.

Jan worked for many years in the real estate business, first as a Realtor, then broker and then project manager for a developer before she retired to Florida.

Jan was a shining light to all who knew her, and her smile and quick wit always lit up the room. She almost never missed a Chicago Cubs broadcast unless the golf course called. Jan also loved to entertain friends and family whenever there was a cause for celebration. She will be dearly missed and her legacy will be carried on forever by all who knew her.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Jan on July 9 at noon at Mulberry Grove Recreation Center in the Spirit room, 8445 Southeast 165th Mulberry Lane, The Villages, FL 32162.