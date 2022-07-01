81.3 F
The Villages
Friday, July 1, 2022
By Staff Report
Mary Catherine Kashner, 72, formerly of The Villages, FL and most recently of Hughesville, PA died Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Wolf Run Village, Hughesville.

Born September 3, 1949 in Williamsport, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Richard J. Smith and Harriet J. (Steele) and John Renninger. On October 13, 2007 she married Dean Kashner who survives. Together they celebrated 14 years of marriage.

Mary was a 1968 graduate of Williamsport High School. She received her associate’s degree from St Mary’s College, Nebraska. Mary served in the United States Air Force. She worked for Valley Farms Dairy and later retired from ConAgra in 2012.

Following retirement, she volunteered at Myers Elementary School and the Leesburg School district in Florida. Always staying active, Mary was involved in Dragon Boat competitions in Florida and ran a half marathon at Disney World when she was 68 years old. She also enjoyed walking, line dancing and being outdoors.

Surviving are two daughters, Heather Diehl and her husband Tim, of Muncy and Elizabeth Fleurant, of Lititz; five siblings, Pat Huskin and her husband, John, of Williamsport, Sharon Venturini, of The Villages, FL, John Smith and his wife, Judy, of Ft. Wayne, IN, James Smith and his wife, Donna, of Manassas, VA and Linda Rhoades and her husband, Ronald, of Dublin, CA; a sister-in-law, Barb Jackson, of West Chester; five grandchildren, Erin, Austin and Olivia Fleurant and Logan and Isabelle Diehl and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, John Renninger, Jr; brother-in-law, Donald Venturini and her mother and father-in-law, Earl and Dawn Kashner.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 5 at Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St. Muncy, where a funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. with Rev. Robert W. Rice, Pastor of Muncy Baptist Church, officiating.

Burial with full military honors will be held at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 6 at Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.

