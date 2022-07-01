Mary Margaret Richichi passed away peacefully at her home June 18, 2022, surrounded by her family after a long battle with brain cancer. Born September 2, 1954 in Oswego, N.Y., she and her husband John relocated to Central Florida in 1995 where she has resided since.

Survived by her husband John Richichi, Son John Jr (Suzanna), Daughter Angela Richichi (Brandon Rowe) Grand Daugher Caitlyn O’Neill (Daniel Barber), Grandsons Jockzan (Josh) & Michael Richichi. Great grand children Alora & Alias Barber, her sisters Gina (Ed) Keefe and Cathy (Jim) Farrell and brothers Joe (Jane) Zagame and John Zagame. Predeceased by her parents John & Grace Zagame, sisters Grace Zagame and Anne “B” Syler.

She graduated Magna Cum Laude from SUNY Oswego in 1995 as an adult student and was a member of multiple honor societies. A lover of baking, Mary operated a wonderful bakery in Oswego famous for her mouthwatering pies and breads. After relocating to Florida she was employed as an Administrative Assistant to the owners of The Villages Land Development.

Mary was above all other things, a nurturer. She was kind and compassionate and soft hearted. She loved kids and all animals. Her children and grandchildren were her deepest joy. She never missed an opportunity to gather the babies into her lap. Her home was a refuge for many and her warmth could melt the coldest of days. Her love of animals led to multiple stay dogs and cats living under her roof being spoiled and loved to make up for any hard times they may have had. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.