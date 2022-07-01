81.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, July 1, 2022
type here...

Mary Margaret Richichi

By Staff Report
Mary Margaret Richichi
Mary Margaret Richichi

Mary Margaret Richichi passed away peacefully at her home June 18, 2022, surrounded by her family after a long battle with brain cancer. Born September 2, 1954 in Oswego, N.Y., she and her husband John relocated to Central Florida in 1995 where she has resided since.

Survived by her husband John Richichi, Son John Jr (Suzanna), Daughter Angela Richichi (Brandon Rowe) Grand Daugher Caitlyn O’Neill (Daniel Barber), Grandsons Jockzan (Josh) & Michael Richichi. Great grand children Alora & Alias Barber, her sisters Gina (Ed) Keefe and Cathy (Jim) Farrell and brothers Joe (Jane) Zagame and John Zagame. Predeceased by her parents John & Grace Zagame, sisters Grace Zagame and Anne “B” Syler.

She graduated Magna Cum Laude from SUNY Oswego in 1995 as an adult student and was a member of multiple honor societies. A lover of baking, Mary operated a wonderful bakery in Oswego famous for her mouthwatering pies and breads. After relocating to Florida she was employed as an Administrative Assistant to the owners of The Villages Land Development.

Mary was above all other things, a nurturer. She was kind and compassionate and soft hearted. She loved kids and all animals. Her children and grandchildren were her deepest joy. She never missed an opportunity to gather the babies into her lap. Her home was a refuge for many and her warmth could melt the coldest of days. Her love of animals led to multiple stay dogs and cats living under her roof being spoiled and loved to make up for any hard times they may have had. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Religious freedom should trump any ornament issue

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident contends residents should be able to show their religious affiliation.

Demise of the Democratic Party

A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, predicts the death knell is ready to sound for the Democratic Party.

This is America and we have to stand up for our country

A Village of Polo Ridge resident is urging the American people to “wake up.” Read her Letter to the Editor.

We should never let a few make decisions for the majority

A Village of Mira Mesa resident revives some memories of local history and contends that we should never let a few make decisions for the majority. Read her Letter to the Editor.

You may be surprised by the cost of the new proposed fire district

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says you may be surprised by the cost of the new proposed fire district.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos