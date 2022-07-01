Robert James Galster, 72 years old, went to his forever home on Friday June 24th, 2022. Bob battled lung cancer for 5 years. He passed at home under the care of Hospice Compassionate Care.

Survived by his wife, Dianne of 26 years, two Stepsons, Joseph X. Borneo of Ocean City, NJ, Anthony C. Borneo of Baltimore, MD., three grandchildren, Jaquan X. Borneo, of Pennsylvania, Alexandria R. Borneo, and Arion A. Borneo of Baltimore MD. Sister-in-Law Susan Sammons & husband John Sammons of Florida, Brother-in-Law John A. Rogers and wife Gale of Pennsylvania, Brother-In-Law Chuck Waldemayer and Wife Trish of Florida. Along with many cousins, nieces, and nephews, all over the country and his beloved cherished doggie; Whitey J. Dog. Bob was preceded in death by his first wife Peggy Waldemayer of Tuckahoe, NJ, Parents June Estelle Galster and Arthur Francis Xavier Galster of Woodbury, NJ., Sister Barbara Galster of Woodbury, NJ., and many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, and good Friends.

Bob graduated from Wesley College in Delaware in 1969 with an Associate Degree in Business. Eventually moving to Ocean City, NJ, tending bar at the popular spots in Somers Point, NJ., till he finally found his calling, owning a Home Inspection Business, Pillar To Post in Cape May County, NJ. He sold his business in 2014 retiring with his wife to The Villages, FL. Bob loved to golf and would remember almost every shot, and every club he used on every hole, especially when he got a hole in one, Bob had a photographic memory when it came to golf. He loved going to the theater & seeing his favorite artists from Tony Bennett to Steely Dan. Bob most definitely loved his Philadelphia Phillies baseball team, his Philadelphia Eagles gave him much to cheer and cry about, but never stopped supporting his favorite teams. Bob had a quick wit, and his retorts were classic. He made everyone who knew him laugh, a natural dry humor. Bob especially loved the many pets he had all through his life never without a dog and always a rescue. Bob had a big heart for the underdog always supporting the Humane Society and St. Jude’s Hospital for Children. Bob never had children of his own, however he was a great Stepdad, Bob will be greatly missed. He suffered for the past 5 years; however now thankful he is out of pain.

Any donations can be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, or the American Cancer Society. RIP, Always & Forever – INFINITY.