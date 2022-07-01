91.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, July 1, 2022
type here...

Section of Marsh Bend Trail remains closed for repair of storm water pipes

By Staff Report

A section of Marsh Bend Trail near the Village of DeLuna postal station and pool will remain closed for storm pipe repairs for approximately two weeks.

A section of Marsh Bend Trail remains closed for storm water pipe repairs
A section of Marsh Bend Trail remains closed for storm water pipe repairs.

For more information, contact District Property Management at (352) 753-4022.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Who is to blame for spike in insurance rates?

A Village of Belvedere resident weighs in on the problem of spiking homeowners insurance rates in Florida. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Open border tragedy

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident shares his thoughts about the recent tragedy of illegal immigrants locked in a sweltering death trap in Texas.

Religious freedom should trump any ornament issue

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident contends residents should be able to show their religious affiliation.

Demise of the Democratic Party

A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, predicts the death knell is ready to sound for the Democratic Party.

This is America and we have to stand up for our country

A Village of Polo Ridge resident is urging the American people to “wake up.” Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos