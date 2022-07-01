Section of Marsh Bend Trail remains closed for repair of storm water pipes

A section of Marsh Bend Trail near the Village of DeLuna postal station and pool will remain closed for storm pipe repairs for approximately two weeks.
For more information, contact District Property Management at (352) 753-4022.
