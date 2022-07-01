91.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, July 1, 2022
type here...

Sex offender in Summerfield arrested after tip leads to child pornography activity

By Staff Report
Waldemar Torres
Waldemar Torres

A convicted sex offender in Summerfield was arrested after a tip led to child pornography activity.

The tip was received by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and indicated that 32-year-old Waldemar Torres, who lives at 2550 SE 173rd St., was using an illicit email address to download child pornography, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. He also had a secret smart phone he was using in violation of his probation.

A search warrant was obtained leading to Torres’ arrest for violating registration requirements due to his sex offender status. He was convicted in 2013 of multiple child pornography charges in Marion County. He was sentenced to five yeas in state prison.

When the search warrant was executed at his home, investigators found that he had dowloaded images showing child sexual abuse.

He was taken into custody on multiple charges, including violating his probation. He was booked without bond at the Marion County Jail.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

It would be great if more little white crosses were on display

A Village of LaBelle North resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues the Andersons should be able to keep their little white cross and more crosses should be on display in The Villages.

Who is to blame for spike in insurance rates?

A Village of Belvedere resident weighs in on the problem of spiking homeowners insurance rates in Florida. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Open border tragedy

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident shares his thoughts about the recent tragedy of illegal immigrants locked in a sweltering death trap in Texas.

Religious freedom should trump any ornament issue

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident contends residents should be able to show their religious affiliation.

Demise of the Democratic Party

A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, predicts the death knell is ready to sound for the Democratic Party.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos