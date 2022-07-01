Sex offender in Summerfield arrested after tip leads to child pornography activity

A convicted sex offender in Summerfield was arrested after a tip led to child pornography activity.

The tip was received by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and indicated that 32-year-old Waldemar Torres, who lives at 2550 SE 173rd St., was using an illicit email address to download child pornography, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. He also had a secret smart phone he was using in violation of his probation.

A search warrant was obtained leading to Torres’ arrest for violating registration requirements due to his sex offender status. He was convicted in 2013 of multiple child pornography charges in Marion County. He was sentenced to five yeas in state prison.

When the search warrant was executed at his home, investigators found that he had dowloaded images showing child sexual abuse.

He was taken into custody on multiple charges, including violating his probation. He was booked without bond at the Marion County Jail.