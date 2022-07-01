Villager convicted in Navy bribery scadal vigorously fought prostitution allegation

A Villager convicted this week in a Navy bribery scandal vigorously fought prostitution allegations during the explosive 12-week trial in San Diego.

David Lausman of the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter is facing up to 20 years in prison as a result of the jury’s verdict finding him guilty along with three fellow officers.

Prosecutors had tried to link Lausman to a prostitute in an incident at the Makati Shangri-La hotel in Manila, Philippines. However, a private investigator hired by Lausman’s legal team, tracked down the sex worker who denied having sex with Lausman, according to detailed coverage of the trial in the San Diego Union-Tribune. The sex worker admitted she lied to Singapore-based foreign defense contractor Leonard Francis, who had orchestrated the entire bribery operation in order to enrich his company, Glenn Defense Marine Asia (GDMA.)

Lausman, who was known as “Too Tall,” served as executive officer of the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Abraham Lincoln, commanding Officer of U.S.S. Blue Ridge, and commanding officer of the U.S.S. George Washington.

Lausman and his fellow officers were convicted of feasting on extravagant meals and smoking expensive cigars as they steered millions of dollars worth of boats and business to GDMA-operated ports.

Francis admitted to investigators he had defrauded the Navy of $35 million thanks to his relationships with the officers.

U.S. District Judge Janis L. Sammartino set a status hearing for July 21 for Lausman and the other defendants. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 11.

Lausman, a former president of The Villages Republican Club, purchased his home in The Villages in 2014 for $860,000.