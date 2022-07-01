91.1 F
The Villages
Friday, July 1, 2022
Webster opposes use of federal funds to promote atheism abroad

By Staff Report

Congressman Daniel Webster has joined several colleagues in demanding President Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken immediately respond to evidence pointing to federal support for programs aimed at promoting atheism and humanism abroad.

“This is not ‘religious freedom’,” the members wrote. “The State Department characterizes atheists as a unique religious group while then encouraging the building of ‘networks and advocacy groups’ for atheists.”

Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives said, “Americans should be very alarmed” at what is occurring. 

Were such programs known by the citizens of the target countries, we would expect that local populations, interest groups, and governments would bristle at what any ‘objective observer’ would see as ‘covert’ funding from a foreign power designed to shatter local religious and cultural relationships,” he and others said in the letter to the Biden Administration.

You can read the full letter here.

