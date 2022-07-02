Browsers enjoy interesting array of items at Brownwood craft show

Browsers enjoyed an interesting array of items Saturday at the American Craft Endeavors show at Brownwood Paddock Square.

Cindy Blaeur, who had a booth at the event, makes handmade decorative wreaths for seasonal purposes and everyday home décor. She enjoys making the wreaths because of the variety of options.

“I can pick up all kinds of different signs, accents, and make all kinds different types of things, so it’s just a lot of unique creations,” she said.

She has previously displayed her work at craft shows in The Villages and got back on the road after battling breast cancer last year.

Bob Ross, another vendor, caught the eye of many people because he cuts out original album covers and applies them to clocks and even coasters. His clocks include album covers from artists across all genres. He gets the most requests for the Beatles.

Ross previously worked as a musician, but did not enjoy being out on the road. That led to the path of using vinyl albums to create interesting fixtures. It’s satisfying, because he’s still working with music.

Those looking for jewelry and a dose of spirituality stopped at The Chakra Sisters’ booth.

Patti Reid, a former middle school teacher in Connecticut, makes up half of The Chakra Sisters.

“We love making jewelry and just talking about chakra to everyone that comes around, it just brings joy into everyone’s life and ours, too,” Reid said.

They make gemstones, Cerussite crystals and glass beads that include all seven of the charka colors for positivity and balance.

The craft show will continue from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.