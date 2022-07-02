Cynthia Mae Murray

73.3 F
The Villages
Saturday, July 2, 2022
By Staff Report
Cynthia Mae “Cindy” Murray, 65, wife of Ray Pelletier of The Villages Florida passed away Monday night at her home surrounded by her immediate family.

Cindy was born in Gloucester on February 27, 1957, daughter of Albert Moore and the late Carol Moore. She graduated with the class of 1975 at Gloucester High School, and then went on to graduate Summa Cum Laude with her Bachelor of Science Degree from Endicott College. For 41 years Cindy fulfilled a successful career as a technical writer at Varian/Applied Materials, where she retired in 2019. Upon retirement, she moved to Florida with her husband Ray to enjoy some sunshine.

Cindy was talented in jewelry making, gardening, cooking and knew how to throw a great party. She also enjoyed golfing and spending time by the pool with friends. Cindy was known for her big smile, generosity, loving heart, and her strength.

In addition to her husband Ray, Cindy was survived by her daughter Allison and husband James, her daughter Emily and two step daughters Pam and Krista. Cindy was also a loving Grammy to her grandchildren Layla, Bryson, Tyler and Anna. She was predeceased by her first husband Robert Murray and her brother Bert Moore.

Cindy will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, Grammy and friend. Services will be held privately at to be determined date.

