Ex-convict jailed in connection with altercation at his former place of employment

An ex-convict has been jailed in connection with an altercation at his former place of employment.

Frederick Lee Glover, 35, was being held this weekend at the Lake County Jail following his arrest on a warrant charging him with felony burglary with battery. He is also charged with violating his probation.

Glover is charged with going to his former workplace in Lady Lake on May 13 and grabbing a man by his throat at his work station. The name of the workplace was redacted from the warrant. Glover was apparently enraged about an earlier incident involving his son at the workplace. The man suffered several contusions on his forehead with “significant swelling,” according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Lady Lake Police Department.

A supervisor was alerted to the attack on the employee and spotted Glover, who was a previous employee at the facility, but was “fired for an unrelated sexual harassment complaint.” Glover was escorted from the property. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Glover has a long criminal history and was released in December from a Florida prison. He has previous convictions including robbery, grand theft and selling cocaine.