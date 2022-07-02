88.4 F
The Villages
Saturday, July 2, 2022
Florida’s seniors should be on the lookout for HVAC-repair scams

By Ashley Moody
Attorney General Ashley Moody

Summer is here and so are the scorching temperatures. Floridians, especially our seniors, cannot endure the hot Florida summer without air conditioning. So, when an HVAC unit malfunctions, they must rush to have their units fixed.

Bad actors may attempt to take advantage of the situation to sell unneeded repairs—or new systems. To help Floridians avoid these schemes, this week I released Scams at a Glance: Keep Your Cool.

This new resource is full of information to help consumers avoid common scams associated with HVAC repair.

Tips highlighted in Scams at a Glance: Keep Your Cool include:

  • Become familiar with how HVAC systems operate so bad actors cannot exploit a lack of knowledge;
  • Obtain second opinions on repairs and cost estimates;
  • Be wary of high-pressure sales tactics; and
  • Insist on a written agreement.

Ashley Moody is attorney general of Florida.

