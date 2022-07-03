CDD 2 supervisor resigning due to move to assisted living facility

A Community Development District 2 supervisor is resigning from her position due to a move to an assisted living facility.

Candy Ginns, who lives in the Village of Santo Domingo, was appointed to the board in 2019. Ginns filled a vacancy created by the death in 2018 of Supervisor John Blum.

Ginns, the lone woman on the board, is stepping down due to a major change in her life.

“My reason for resigning at this time is that my husband and I will be moving to an assisted living facility outside of District 2. This move is something that is necessary at this time for both of us,” Ginns said in her letter of resignation.

She worked for many years as a registered nurse and has been in The Villages for about a decade.

The CDD 2 board will meet Friday morning and will likely discuss seeking a replacement for Ginns.