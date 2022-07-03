Hairdresser’s DUI trial pushed back to August due to unavailability of deputies

A drunk driving trial for a hairdresser in The Villages has been pushed back to August due to the unavailability of the arresting officers.

Aimee Pauline Kidd, 39, of Lady Lake, is facing two charges of driving under the influence.

The first arrest occurred Nov. 16 on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake. The second DUI arrest took place at 9:45 a.m. Feb. 4 when she pulled into the parking lot of Publix at Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages. At the time, she was working at Salon Jaylee at Southern Trace. In both arrests, she refused to submit to a breath test.

She was scheduled to go to trial this month in both cases. And it is the prosecution that is hoping to delay those trials until the deputies who made the arrests are available for court.

In the Southern Trace Plaza arrest, the deputy involved in the arrest is on family leave until early August. That would make the deputy, who asked Kidd to perform field sobriety tests, unavailable to testify. That means the trial in Sumter County will likely be moved back to August.

A similar situation has occurred in Lake County and a motion has been filed seeking a delay in that DUI case.

Kidd remains free on bond, but must wear a monitor that measures her blood alcohol level by sampling her perspiration every 30 minutes.

She was convicted of DUI in 2019 in Wyoming, where she was also a beauty pageant contender