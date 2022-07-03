90 F
The Villages
Sunday, July 3, 2022
Lovelorn Iowa woman to escape prosecution after intoxicated outburst in The Villages

By Meta Minton
Ledah Renee Paysen
Ledah Renee Paysen

An apparently lovelorn Iowa woman is poised to escape prosecution in connection with an intoxicated outburst in The Villages.

Ledah Renee Paysen, 55, of Ames, Iowa was allowed June 23 to enter into a pre-trial intervention contract in Sumter County County. She must seek a substance abuse evaluation. She was also ordered to 15 hours of community service, though she can buy out at a rate of $10 per hour. If she completes the terms of the contract, the criminal case will be dropped.

She had been arrested on the night of March 3 after Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in the 1600 block of Duran Drive in the Village of Alhambra. Paysen said she “walked to this house because she is in love with the man that lives here,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report. Paysen said the man “would not answer her calls” and she wanted him to “answer a question.” She was “yelling and crying,” the report said.

The homeowner confirmed that Paysen had been causing a disturbance at his residence. A neighbor who lives three doors down said she had been watching television and heard Paysen yelling.

Paysen has been staying locally at a home at 2502 Ponce Place, also in the Village of Alhambra.

