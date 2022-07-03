82.5 F
The Villages
Sunday, July 3, 2022
Member of Klling Towing family jailed without bond in wake of gun arrest

By Meta Minton
Ryan Scott Kling
A member of the prominent Kling Towing family is back in jail after a gun arrest last month.

Ryan Scott Kling, 31, of Weirsdale, was booked Thursday at the Lake County Jail after a judge revoked his bond.

Kling had been arrested June 25 on charges of possession of a concealed weapon and driving under the influence with property damage after an automobile accident in Eustis. Kling left the scene of the accident in which he rear-ended a red Chevy passenger car driven by a man traveling with his 6-year-old daughter, according to an arrest report from the Eustis Police Department. They were not injured. Kling fled the scene and when he was apprehended, he made sure police knew he was a member of the Kling family, which has a towing company and a painting company. Because of the family name, Kling requested officers remove his handcuffs and summon his “personal” tow truck.

At the time of the driving under the influence and weapons arrests, Kling had been free on bond in connection with a March 19 battery arrest in Lady Lake. In that incident, Kling head-butted another man because he did not want him entering a home, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The attack left the other man with a bloody nose. Kling was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of battery.

