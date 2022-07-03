Owner of Cody’s in The Villages opening restaurant at neighboring retirement community

The owner of Cody’s Original Roadhouse in The Villages is opening a new restaurant at a neighboring retirement community.

Allen and Amy Musikantow, owners of the Cody’s locations at Lake Sumter Landing and Brownwood Paddock Square, are opening another Cody’s near On Top of The World in Ocala. The restaurant will be located just west of 80th Avenue, on the north side of SW Highway 200/College Road.

The new restaurant will open Wednesday. It will feature nightly live entertainment, hand-cut steaks, fresh seafood, fall-off-the-bone ribs and a variety of desserts. It will also feature various all-day drink specials, and Cody’s famous 2-for-1 Happy Hour from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

The restaurant will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.