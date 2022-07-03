Rules on lawn ornaments should be enforced uniformly

To the Editor:

Unless The Villages makes everyone take any/all lawn ornaments out of their front yard this is so hypocritical. Enforce the ordinance at every home in The Villages or do not address any of the complaints.

You say The Villages only enforces if it’s been turned in by a rogue complainer?

Those little white crosses and millions of other lawn decorations placed in front yards are everywhere. That house over there can keep it because no one has turned them in?

What a bogus ordinance or whatever the Developer calls it.

This whole thing is ridiculous!

Karen McKillips

Cliff Villas and a resident of The Villages since 2010