88.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, July 3, 2022
type here...

Toddler temptation

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

As a four-year-old toddler, I knew what it took to know how to act in a field of knowledge. One lazy summer afternoon, me and Bobby are sitting on the backdoor steps, waiting for any kid, known or not known to come by to play. From a distance I could see some type of prospect headed in our direction. As he got closer, I could tell it was Miss Agness’ nephew, Fats Fernandez. Fats was Spanish, but he hardly spoke it at all. Anyway, Fats was huffin’ and puffin’ on his daddy’s cigarette butt. He offered me a drag, which I of course accepted. You don’t turn down a chance to be one of the boys, so I took a big drag, and handed it back to Fats. Bobby said nothin’, and did not ask for a drag I kept waitin’ for Fats to leave so I could go throw up, but he kept hangin’ around. We had a big persimmon tree in our backyard. Bobby and Fats started shakin’ limbs, and finally got three persimmons. If Fat’s cigarette didn’t turn my mouth inside-out, somethin’ else was about to. But I did get to throw up. Fats never questioned my shortcomings in digestion. Folks, if you pick up a persimmon, and any part is still green, walk softly, but carry a big bucket.

Hugo Buchanan
Lady Lake

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Let’s stop stewing about the crosses and focus on bridging political divide

A Village of Bonita resident suggests we need to stop stewing about the little white crosses in The Villages and instead should focus on bridging the political divide.

Villager claims unfair treatment over rock landscaping

A Village of St. Charles resident claims he was mistreated by The Villages over rock landscaping he put down at his property. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Everybody should have to follow the rules

A Village of Marsh Bend resident contends that everybody should follow the rules when it comes to deed compliance in The Villages.

It would be great if more little white crosses were on display

A Village of LaBelle North resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues the Andersons should be able to keep their little white cross and more crosses should be on display in The Villages.

Who is to blame for spike in insurance rates?

A Village of Belvedere resident weighs in on the problem of spiking homeowners insurance rates in Florida. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos