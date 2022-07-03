82.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, July 3, 2022
type here...

Two Bald Eagles Perched Near Springdale Exercise Trail In The Villages

By Staff Report

These majestic bald eagles were perched high above the Springdale Exercise Trail in The Villages keeping their eyes to the sky. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!

Two Bald Eagles Perched Near Springdale Exercise Trail In The Villages
Two Bald Eagles Perched Near Springdale Exercise Trail In The Villages

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Let’s stop stewing about the crosses and focus on bridging political divide

A Village of Bonita resident suggests we need to stop stewing about the little white crosses in The Villages and instead should focus on bridging the political divide.

Villager claims unfair treatment over rock landscaping

A Village of St. Charles resident claims he was mistreated by The Villages over rock landscaping he put down at his property. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Everybody should have to follow the rules

A Village of Marsh Bend resident contends that everybody should follow the rules when it comes to deed compliance in The Villages.

It would be great if more little white crosses were on display

A Village of LaBelle North resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues the Andersons should be able to keep their little white cross and more crosses should be on display in The Villages.

Who is to blame for spike in insurance rates?

A Village of Belvedere resident weighs in on the problem of spiking homeowners insurance rates in Florida. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos