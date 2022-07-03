88.6 F
The Villages
Sunday, July 3, 2022
Villager’s son who stole golf clubs at country club lands back behind bars

By Staff Report
Andrew Lawrence Simpson
A Villager’s son who in 2019 stole a woman’s golf clubs from a golf cart parked at Mallory Hill Country Club has landed back behind bars.

Andrew Lawrence Simpson, 47, was booked last week at the Lake County Jail on a charge of violating his Sumter County probation. He was being held without bond and won’t be seen in court until July 15.

Simpson, who was living with his mother in the Village of Mallory Square, snatched the woman’s golf bag, clubs and other items were valued at $4,314. The bag contained a TaylorMade M6 driver valued at $500, two Cobra Hybrids valued at $200 each, one TaylorMade M6 3W valued at $400, four TaylorMade M2 irons valued at $200 each, a TaylorMade Hi-Toe sixty degree wedge valued at $200, a Bushnell brand range finder with a blue gel case valued at $300, 50 golf balls, a Columbia brand rain jacket and matching pants, and Bionic brand left-handed golf gloves.

That same day, the golf clubs were pawned for $333 at Play It Again Sports in Leesburg. A deputy obtained the receipt for the pawned items and found that Simpson had provided his driver’s license when he pawned the golf clubs. Simpson was arrested at his mother’s home on a charge of grand theft.

He was later placed on probation for three years.

In 2015, Simpson was arrested after impersonating a dentist and phoning in a fraudulent prescription at Publix for Hydrocodone in his mother’s name. He was sentenced to probation in that case, too.

