By Staff Report
Audra Eloise Carter Pennisi, 97, went home to the Lord on June 29, 2022. She was born May 1, 1925 on Paris Pike in Lexington Kentucky, the daughter of Martha Hickman and Lyman Williams Carter.

Devoted wife of the late Ben Pennisi; loving mother of Linda (Tullio) Ruscitti, Bennetta (Patrick) Kelly, and the late Benjamin (Angie) Pennisi; dear grandmother of Lisa (Lorenzo) Pizarro, Elisabeth (Jeff) Eland, Tullio (Arabelle) Ruscitti Jr., Cara Ruscitti, Ben Pennisi, Leo (Danielle) Kelly, Robert (Barbara Ann) Pennisi, Samuel Pennisi; proud great grandmother of Marielle, Elena, ElisaAudra, Lorenzo III, Tullio III, Anna, Carina, Natalia, Luciana, Luke, Amelia, Henry and Isabella; super great grandmother of Olivia and Claire. Loving sister of the late Lyman Carter, Harriett Falcon and Martha Bryzendine.

She raised her family in Chicago, extensively travelled and spent her remaining years in The Villages, Florida. A true patriot with a remarkable spirit of adventure, she will be remembered for her contagious enthusiasm, hospitality, encouraging words andentertaining stories.

Memorials may be made to the Daughters of the American Revolution. After a Florida memorial at Trinity Springs on July 8th at 1:30, internment and a celebration of life will be held in Chicago on July 23rd…because she so loved the 23rd Psalm.

