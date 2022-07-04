88.8 F
The Villages
Monday, July 4, 2022
Bald Eagle Looking For Next Meal At Spanish Springs In The Villages

By Staff Report

This bald eagle was perched on a pole surveying his next meal at Spanish Springs in The Villages. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!

