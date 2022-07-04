91.8 F
Monday, July 4, 2022
More than 200 Villagers sign petition calling for action on noise from Florida Turnpike

By Staff Report

More than 200 Villagers have signed a petition calling for action on noise from the Florida Turnpike.

The petition will be discussed by the Community Development District 12 Board of Supervisors at a meeting set for 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Everglades Recreation Center.

One of the leaders of the petition effort is Harold Meyer of the Village of Monarch Grove, who has previously complained about the “unbearable” noise coming from the turnpike.

Florida Turnpike traffic can be seen at the rear of a home in the Village of Monarch Grove.

“We are soliciting your support into exploring options to improve our quality of life now and in the future in our District 12, by addressing this issue as it will only grow in magnitude as the road widens,” the petition states.

They say the noise from the turnpike has been standing in the way of the residents enjoying The Villages lifestyle. They say the “continuous turnpike road noise is having a negative impact on our community with respect to quality of life and property values.”

In the past, Meyer has suggested The Villages could build a sound barrier or increase landscaping to shield residents from the turnpike noise.

