School supplies will be collected later this month for Sumter County students

To the Editor:

I would like to thank everyone who donated school supplies last year during the 2021 Sumter County Public Schools Supply Drive. Your generosity was greatly appreciated by the students, teachers & myself.

Now, I would like to ask that you please save the following dates for the 2022 Sumter County Public Schools Supply Drive …. Drive-up/Drop-off at the Picnic Pavilions from:9am-1pm on:

July 27th – Lake Miona Rec Center

July 28th – Eisenhower Rec Center



July 29th – Everglades Rec Center

This Supply Drive benefits all the traditional public schools in Sumter County and monetary contributions are divided up equally between these same schools.

Flyer with School Supplies requested available on: www.supplydriveforstudents.com. Or call: Sally Moss @ (352) 445-4120

Sally Moss

Sumter County School Board