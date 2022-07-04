School supplies will be collected later this month for Sumter County students

To the Editor:
I would like to thank everyone who donated school supplies last year during the 2021 Sumter County Public Schools Supply Drive. Your generosity was greatly appreciated by the students, teachers & myself.
Now, I would like to ask that you please save the following dates for the 2022 Sumter County Public Schools Supply Drive …. Drive-up/Drop-off at the Picnic Pavilions from:9am-1pm on:
July 27th – Lake Miona Rec Center
July 28th – Eisenhower Rec Center
July 29th – Everglades Rec Center
This Supply Drive benefits all the traditional public schools in Sumter County and monetary contributions are divided up equally between these same schools.
Flyer with School Supplies requested available on: www.supplydriveforstudents.com. Or call: Sally Moss @ (352) 445-4120
Sally Moss
Sumter County School Board