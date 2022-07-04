Sumter County Animal Services volunteer recognized for outstanding service

Theresa Manning was recently honored for her outstanding service, loyalty, and dedication to Sumter County Animal Services.

Manning, who received her Volunteer Recognition 2022 certificate, started volunteering at the agency in March 2021. Since she encouraged county commissioners to allow volunteers, Manning said she felt compelled to make time in her schedule to do what she advocated.

Manning retired from a 60-hour-a-week job to devote more time to the family ranch, where she has no shortage of animals to care for.

“We have about 150 head of cattle, several horses, donkeys, chickens, two cats and 10 dogs,” she said. “I really don’t have time to volunteer, but I make the time to volunteer. My entire life revolves around animals and their welfare.”

When it comes to volunteering, Manning says she tries to do whatever is needed that day, but a major focus is getting the dogs out and socializing.

“I try to give them a break from their kennel and bathe them, if possible,” she said. “I’ll report on any changes in animals noted and keep the tracking board updated so all dogs get a chance to get out and have activities.”

Manning also keeps track of the supplies so nothing runs out. She assists in the cleaning of kennels, laundry, and cleaning dishes while interacting with and helping other volunteers. Manning also works with various rescue organizations to get dogs pulled from the kennel.

What does she like best about volunteering?

“I enjoy helping the dogs, seeing them get the attention they crave, and seeing them burn off energy and become calm, even if for just a short period of time,” she said. “Seeing frightened dogs gain trust in people. And the best of all is seeing them get adopted and not returned.”

Manning also puts her actions behind her beliefs as most of her dogs are rescues from Sumter County dating back to 2007.

While her efforts are noteworthy, Manning wishes she could do more.

“There are so many animals that need attention beyond the basic care,” she said. “It’s also troubling to see an adopted dog returned because you know with a little patience and effort, the adoption could have worked out.”

For anyone interested in volunteering at Animal Services, Manning recommends being flexible and open minded.

“Not everyone needs to handle an anxious 80-pound dog,” she said. “There are cats and other animals that need assistance or even just sitting in a play yard and having dogs sit or lie by them for quiet time; anything to be of help.”

If interested in volunteering at Animal Services, fill out this form: https://www.sumtercountyfl.gov/volunteer.