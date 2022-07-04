91.8 F
The Villages
Monday, July 4, 2022
Villager to be retested for driver’s license after crash on Morse Boulevard

By Staff Report

An 80-year-old Villager will have to be retested for his driver’s license after a crash on Morse Boulevard.

The Village of Del Mar man had been driving a white 2017 Buick Envision four-door at 12:50 p.m. Saturday heading north on Morse Boulevard north of Rio Grande Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle and it hit a light pole, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

This vehicle was involved in a crash Saturday afternoon on Morse Boulevard near Rio Grande Boulevard
This vehicle was involved in a crash Saturday afternoon on Morse Boulevard near Rio Grande Avenue.

The driver had suffered a medical episode, the report said. He was transported by ambulance to Ocala Regional Medical Center. The vehicle’s air bag deployed in the crash.

The driver “was not cited due to his medical episode, but we are requesting a driver evaluation due to the medical episode that resulted in a crash,” the trooper wrote in the report.

