Villager’s son with history of victimizing neighbors arrested over weekend

A Villager’s son with history of victimizing neighbors was arrested over the holiday weekend.

Christopher Munday, 50, was booked Friday without bond at the Lake County Jail after violating his probation.

Munday, who previously lived in the Village of St. Charles, had numerous arrests while living in The Villages with his mother. She has since died.

He was arrested in the theft and subsequent sale of an $11,000 custom-made ring and in the theft of checks from a neighbor lady for whom he had done some work. Those cases prompted the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office to suspect there could be more victims and a call was put out to Villagers who had engaged Munday’s painting, house-sitting and pet-watching services. Here’s what they found:

• A vacationing Villager who hired Munday to watch her home and her cats returned to find a prescription bottle containing methamphetamine in her refrigerator.

• A Villages couple who used Munday as a house sitter returned from their vacation to discover that Munday had used their wi fi connection and credit cards to transact $400 in Western Union money orders.

• Another Villages couple who had Munday house sit for them while they were away on vacation returned to find traffic counters in their garage. The couple took steps to turn them back over to the proper authorities. The traffic counters were valued at $2,310.

• The theft of three Motorola two-way radios has also been traced to Munday. The radios were valued at $1,611 each.