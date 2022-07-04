91.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, July 4, 2022
type here...

We need a stoplight at dangerous intersection in The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

We trust that a light will be installed at the intersection of 101 and Woodridge Drive. It is hard to get across there now at times, and presently traffic “flies” down 101, exceeding the speed limit.

Carol Exum
Village of Polo Ridge

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

We need term limits now more than ever

A Village of Lake Deaton resident makes the case we need term limits now more than ever. Read his Letter to the Editor.

School supplies will be collected later this month for Sumter County students

Sumter County School Board representative Sally Moss, in a Letter to the Editor, is encouraging residents to support an upcoming school supply drive to help local students.

A lesson from 1776 worth remembering

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader from Colorado shares a lesson from 1776 worth remembering.

Rules on lawn ornaments should be enforced uniformly

A woman who has lived in The Villages for a decade, argues that rules on lawn ornaments should be enforced uniformly. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Toddler temptation

A Lady Lake reader, in a Letter to the Editor, remembers the temptations of a toddler.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos