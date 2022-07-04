We need a stoplight at dangerous intersection in The Villages

To the Editor:
We trust that a light will be installed at the intersection of 101 and Woodridge Drive. It is hard to get across there now at times, and presently traffic “flies” down 101, exceeding the speed limit.
Carol Exum
Village of Polo Ridge
