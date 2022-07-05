20-year-old Alabama man jailed after suspected of driving while impaired

A 20-year-old Alabama man was jailed after he was suspected of driving while impaired.

Jordan Kendell Bryant of Dothan, Ala. was driving a white Chrysler 300 at about 9:45 p.m. Monday on State Road 44 when he began to make “erratic changes in speed for no apparent reason,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

When he was pulled over, Bryant had a toothbrush in his hand and he had to spit out toothpaste in order to speak to the deputy. Bryant also had a “blank expression” and seemed to be disoriented.

He struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided a breath sample, but it registered .000 blood alcohol content. He refused to provide a urine sample.

Bryant was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.