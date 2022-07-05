93.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, July 5, 2022
type here...

20-year-old Alabama man jailed after suspected of driving while impaired

By Staff Report
Jordan Kendell Bryant
Jordan Kendell Bryant

A 20-year-old Alabama man was jailed after he was suspected of driving while impaired.

Jordan Kendell Bryant of Dothan, Ala. was driving a white Chrysler 300 at about 9:45 p.m. Monday on State Road 44 when he began to make “erratic changes in speed for no apparent reason,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

When he was pulled over, Bryant had a toothbrush in his hand and he had to spit out toothpaste in order to speak to the deputy. Bryant also had a “blank expression” and seemed to be disoriented.

He struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided a breath sample, but it registered .000 blood alcohol content. He refused to provide a urine sample.

Bryant was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The truth about The Villages

A Village of De Soto resident, in a Letter to the Editor, shares the truth about The Villages.

The Villages Daily Sun has been taking things out of the paper

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident says The Villages Daily Sun has been taking things out of the paper.

Thank you for your support

A Villager who recently lost her husband is grateful for the support of the community. Read her Letter to the Editor.

We need a stoplight at dangerous intersection in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Polo Ridge resident contends a stoplight is needed at a busy intersection in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

We need term limits now more than ever

A Village of Lake Deaton resident makes the case we need term limits now more than ever. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos