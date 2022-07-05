88.3 F
The Villages
Tuesday, July 5, 2022
Chick-fil-A ranks as America’s favorite restaurant

By Staff Report

Chick-fil-A is once again ranked as America’s favorite restaurant according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index Restaurant Study 2021-2022.

Chick-fil-A leads the industry and all restaurants with an ACSI score of 83 and the ACSI said the restaurant “maintains its stranglehold on the fast food industry.”

Every restaurant in the United States struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here in The Villages, the popular Chick-fil-A restaurant at Rolling Acres Plaza responded to the COVID-19 crisis by stepping up its game with an enhanced drive-through experience, putting more restaurant employees on the frontlines facilitating orders. The local Chick-fil-A has plans in the works to continue to improve the customer experience.

What’s your favorite restaurant? Do you think Chick-fil-A is deserving of top status? Share your thoughts in a Letter to the Editor at [email protected]

