Tuesday, July 5, 2022
Convicted felon with loaded stolen gun apprehended by Fruitland Park police

By Staff Report
Demetro Daray Bell
Demetro Daray Bell

A convicted felon with a loaded stolen gun was apprehended by Fruitland Park police.

Demetro Daray Bell, 36, of Milledegville, was driving a white Dodge Charger with Georgia plates at 2:38 a.m. Saturday on County Road 466A at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he a made a U-turn, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. During a traffic stop, Bell and a passenger appeared to be nervous. A check revealed Bell’s Georgia driver’s license was suspended and he admitted it was probably due to unpaid child support. He also admitted there was a small amount of marijuana in the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle turned up a black Glock 19 9mm handgun with a loaded magazine and one round chambered. A check revealed the gun had been reported stolen in Lake County.

Bell has several felony convictions in Georgia.

He was arrested on charges of possession of a weapon and possession of ammunition by a felon. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $20,000 bond.

