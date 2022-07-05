George Edmund Lowe left this world suddenly on June 29, 2022 at the age of 91.

He was born to James and Ruth Lowe January 12, 1931. After graduating high school George joined the 6th Marines, 2nd Division serving in Korea earning his UN Service Medal, Korean Service Medal with two stars and a purple heart. George kicked off a 25 year career at MIT Lincoln Lab, then retired to the Villages in Florida.

George always enjoyed cracking a joke and making people laugh. He leaves behind his loving wife Jeanne, daughters Kimberley & Pamela (Rene), sons Jay (Donna), Joe (Maria) & Philip (Lisa) and 10 grandchildren.

Family, friends, and others whose lives George touched are invited to the services on July 6, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Hiers-Baxley Funeral home at 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162 to reminisce and celebrate George’s life.

The family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of contributions in the name of George Lowe to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis TN. www.stjude.org.