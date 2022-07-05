93.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, July 5, 2022
type here...

Lady Lake man jailed on multiple drug charges after traffic stop in The Villages

By Staff Report
Jerry Curtis Mueller
Jerry Curtis Mueller

A Lady Lake man was jailed on multiple drug charges after a traffic stop in The Villages.

Jerry Curtis Mueller, 38, had been driving a blue 2004 Chevy Silverado at 8:45 a.m. Sunday when he was pulled over at County Road 466A at Canal Street for failure to wear a seatbelt, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy noted in the report that Mueller “took a little bit of time to pull over” and seemed “very nervous and agitated.” A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and Mueller began to argue with the dog’s handler. The dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.

A search of the vehicle turned up two vape pens containing a brown liquid as well as a “Cheetos Cruncy medibles infused with snacks bag containing edible Cheetos within it.” The bag had a 500mg label and a warning label that stated, “Medication in this package was distributed with local state initiatives regarding medical cannabis laws. It may be legally obtained by a qualified patient.” A plastic bag containing marijuana was also found in the vehicle.

The deputy discovered that Mueller is currently on felony probation for possession of methamphetamine. He was taken into custody on multiple drug charges and booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center, due to the probation violation.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The truth about The Villages

A Village of De Soto resident, in a Letter to the Editor, shares the truth about The Villages.

The Villages Daily Sun has been taking things out of the paper

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident says The Villages Daily Sun has been taking things out of the paper.

Thank you for your support

A Villager who recently lost her husband is grateful for the support of the community. Read her Letter to the Editor.

We need a stoplight at dangerous intersection in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Polo Ridge resident contends a stoplight is needed at a busy intersection in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

We need term limits now more than ever

A Village of Lake Deaton resident makes the case we need term limits now more than ever. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos