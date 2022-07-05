Lady Lake man jailed on multiple drug charges after traffic stop in The Villages

A Lady Lake man was jailed on multiple drug charges after a traffic stop in The Villages.

Jerry Curtis Mueller, 38, had been driving a blue 2004 Chevy Silverado at 8:45 a.m. Sunday when he was pulled over at County Road 466A at Canal Street for failure to wear a seatbelt, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy noted in the report that Mueller “took a little bit of time to pull over” and seemed “very nervous and agitated.” A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and Mueller began to argue with the dog’s handler. The dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.

A search of the vehicle turned up two vape pens containing a brown liquid as well as a “Cheetos Cruncy medibles infused with snacks bag containing edible Cheetos within it.” The bag had a 500mg label and a warning label that stated, “Medication in this package was distributed with local state initiatives regarding medical cannabis laws. It may be legally obtained by a qualified patient.” A plastic bag containing marijuana was also found in the vehicle.

The deputy discovered that Mueller is currently on felony probation for possession of methamphetamine. He was taken into custody on multiple drug charges and booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center, due to the probation violation.