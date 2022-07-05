89.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, July 5, 2022
type here...

Thank you for your support

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

We moved here 11 years ago and i can say the support of my friends and acquaintances has been more than I anticipated with the passing of my husband known as “Dancin’ Dan.”
He enjoyed his few moments out there and over time emerged with the outfits that made him different and gave him so much pleasure.
I need to thank the enormous show of support for his Ceremony of Life. But I am most thankful for the assistance of John Grasso who offered to take on the video loop of Dan dancing and pictures of his outfits in addition to playing his favorite music.
Also for Tommy Odum from “Indigo”, who Dan had a special relationship with for doing the honor of the memorial service.
I have been blessed by many who have reached out to me
Thank you, Villages!

Nancy Engel Schrank
Village of La Reynalda

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

We need a stoplight at dangerous intersection in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Polo Ridge resident contends a stoplight is needed at a busy intersection in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

We need term limits now more than ever

A Village of Lake Deaton resident makes the case we need term limits now more than ever. Read his Letter to the Editor.

School supplies will be collected later this month for Sumter County students

Sumter County School Board representative Sally Moss, in a Letter to the Editor, is encouraging residents to support an upcoming school supply drive to help local students.

A lesson from 1776 worth remembering

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader from Colorado shares a lesson from 1776 worth remembering.

Rules on lawn ornaments should be enforced uniformly

A woman who has lived in The Villages for a decade, argues that rules on lawn ornaments should be enforced uniformly. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos