Thank you for your support

To the Editor:

We moved here 11 years ago and i can say the support of my friends and acquaintances has been more than I anticipated with the passing of my husband known as “Dancin’ Dan.”

He enjoyed his few moments out there and over time emerged with the outfits that made him different and gave him so much pleasure.

I need to thank the enormous show of support for his Ceremony of Life. But I am most thankful for the assistance of John Grasso who offered to take on the video loop of Dan dancing and pictures of his outfits in addition to playing his favorite music.

Also for Tommy Odum from “Indigo”, who Dan had a special relationship with for doing the honor of the memorial service.

I have been blessed by many who have reached out to me

Thank you, Villages!

Nancy Engel Schrank

Village of La Reynalda